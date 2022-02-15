Tyson Fury teases 2023 showdown with Francis Ngannou: I’m going to fight him next year

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants to fight UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou next year — but ‘The Gypsy King’ has some business to take care of first.

Fury, 33, has long teased a boxing showdown with Ngannou and is adamant the heavyweight matchup will break all pay-per-view records in the United States.

Fury even has a date and location lined up for the fight, revealing that he wants to box Ngannou in February/March 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I am going to fight Francis Ngannou in Las Vegas next year – in March or February. There’s been no talks this year, because I have got some boxing to do,” Fury told iFL TV in a recent interview (h/t Manchester Evening News). “But next year we can have some crazy fights. It’s a massive fight – I believe it breaks all pay-per-view records in the United States. Two heavyweight champions going head to head.”

If the fight does happen, it will likely be in the boxing ring, but Fury is open to fighting ‘The Predator’ in a boxing/MMA crossover matchup with UFC gloves.

Fury is coming off an eleventh-round KO win over Deontay Wilder in 2021 and is expected to return to the ring to defend his WBC and Ring heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte later this year.

Ngannou, on the other hand, is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future. The Cameroonian knockout artist last fought at UFC 270 where he defeated Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision.