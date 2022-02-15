 clock menu more-arrow no yes

You got paid, don’t you dare spar! - Chandler slams Israel Adesanya for playing it ‘safe’ at UFC 271

Michael Chandler feels Israel Adesanya could’ve done more against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Israel Adesanya during his UFC 271 title rematch with Robert Whittaker.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On Saturday at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya once again showed why he’s the man to beat at 185 pounds. “The Last Stylebender” defeated former champion Robert Whittaker via decision to further extend his title reign and put on the second-longest win streak in UFC middleweight history with 11.

While it wasn’t as dominant of a win compared to their first meeting in 2019, Adesanya still garnered a lot of respect and praise for what he showed on Saturday night. But for fellow fighters like Michael Chandler, there was something lacking in Izzy’s performance.

The former Bellator champion and UFC title contender shared some of his thoughts on Twitter.

Given his Fight of the Year performance with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in November, Chandler does know a thing or two about putting on a show for fans to remember. While he did clarify that he wasn’t looking for a full stand-and-bang war, he wanted, at the very least, to see “a little anger” from the champ.

Adesanya picked up a unanimous decision victory to improve his record to 22-1.

