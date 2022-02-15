You got paid, don’t you dare spar! - Chandler slams Israel Adesanya for playing it ‘safe’ at UFC 271

On Saturday at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya once again showed why he’s the man to beat at 185 pounds. “The Last Stylebender” defeated former champion Robert Whittaker via decision to further extend his title reign and put on the second-longest win streak in UFC middleweight history with 11.

While it wasn’t as dominant of a win compared to their first meeting in 2019, Adesanya still garnered a lot of respect and praise for what he showed on Saturday night. But for fellow fighters like Michael Chandler, there was something lacking in Izzy’s performance.

The former Bellator champion and UFC title contender shared some of his thoughts on Twitter.

For as dominant as Izzy is...he isn’t overly offensive. #ufc271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

We playing a game or are we fighting? Asking for a friend. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract...go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Given his Fight of the Year performance with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in November, Chandler does know a thing or two about putting on a show for fans to remember. While he did clarify that he wasn’t looking for a full stand-and-bang war, he wanted, at the very least, to see “a little anger” from the champ.

I’m not advocating “banging” over “tactically fighting”, all I’m trying to advocate for is a spirit of inflicting dominance in the face of danger. Don’t play it safe. Take more chances. I don’t need you to plod forward with reckless abandon...but have a little anger in your heart — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Adesanya picked up a unanimous decision victory to improve his record to 22-1.