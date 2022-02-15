Dustin Poirier reveals why he would ‘never’ fight Colby Covington in the UFC

Colby Covington burned quite a lot of bridges at American Top Team. Apart from his former roommate and close training partner Jorge Masvidal, “Chaos” severed ties with Dustin Poirier, whom he’d also been publicly feuding with over the last few years.

Covington has made things more “personal” with Poirier, and it was on display during a December interview with The Schmo. “The Diamond” has been relatively quiet through these past months, but during a media scrum at UFC 271 over the weekend, he was given the chance to speak his mind.

Poirier made one thing clear: a fight with Covington in the UFC isn’t happening. But outside of the cage, all bets are off.

“I would never fight Colby in an Octagon where there’s finances on the line. If I fight Colby, we’re both going to jail. I’m going to jail,” Poirier told reporters.

“I’m not gonna fight him in the Octagon. He’s not making money off of my career and what I’ve done. This is something different. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”

Covington is currently slated to headline UFC 272 against Masvidal on March 5th. Poirier is so far liking what he’s seeing from “Gamebred.”

“Jorge is just a good dude. I want to see him succeed,” Poirier said of his teammate. “I know he’s working hard, I know Bo Nickal’s down there at American Top Team and we have a lot of good wrestlers there so he’s preparing his wrestling game.

“His fight IQ and skill is gonna speak for itself, I believe in this fight, but it is fighting. I’m rooting for Jorge.”

As for Poirier, he says he’s no longer interested in a fourth fight with Conor McGregor. He is currently angling for a matchup against another company superstar in Nate Diaz.