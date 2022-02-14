‘I could’ve done more’ - Renato Moicano not satisfied with first round at UFC 271

Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt Renato Moicano scored another signature submission win in his performance at UFC 271. But despite his resounding success, it doesn’t sound like he’s entirely pleased with his performance.

After a closer first round against Alexander Hernandez – during which the Brazilian gained dominant position, but couldn’t get the finish – the 32-year-old snapped up the rear naked choke in the second.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Moicano told Combate that, despite his eventual victory, he was not happy with his first round. In his opinion, he was unable to show his best self at UFC 271, which is why his performance still bothers him even after having snagged the win.

“I did enough to win, but my first round was not good. I took him down, but I was unable to capitalize. I train so that I can finish my opponent when I take him down. Kudos to him for being able to get back up, but I need to watch the fight again, to understand what I did wrong and fix it for my next fights. I’m usually really good in that position. I think he was good at getting away from it, while I also made some mistake to let that happen.”

“It was a mix of reasons.” Moicano continued. “I was expecting an explosive, well-rounded opponent. He has good wins, he knocked out Beneil Dariush. He has faced some really good guys. I feel like I could’ve done more. I’m better than what I showed tonight. I could have finished him in the first round.”

The win over Hernandez put Moicano (16-4-1) on a two-fight winning streak, with a submission win over Jai Herbert back in June of last year. The 32-year-old’s last defeat came in December 2020, when got knocked out by rising contender Rafael Fiziev.