Israel Adesanya jabs at Jon Jones’ domestic violence arrest with Valentine’s Day meme

[CW: Joke about domestic violence]

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Soon after his successful title defense at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya is back to taking shots at Jon Jones on social media. As Valentine’s Day came up, the UFC middleweight champion decided to jab at Jones’ domestic violence arrest by posting a meme.

Be warned, it’s a pretty offensive joke about a serious topic, but it’s also unsurprising given the way the pair have attacked each other for months.

Jones was arrested in September 2021 for an incident involving his fiancee, and was charged for misdemeanour battery domestic violence and felony damage to a vehicle. Last December, Jones reportedly avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal. He was instead ordered to just pay restitution to the victim, take anger management counseling and not commit another crime.

That was just one of Jones’ many arrests and controversies though the years that overshadowed his mixed martial arts career.

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Canada - DAWN-RAFH Canada

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages

