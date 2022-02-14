UFC 271 Reactions & UFC Vegas 48 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw one exciting first round finish, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and eight hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Tai Tuivasa, and Jared Cannonier; FOTN honors went to D. Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov.

Here’s a look at the UFC 271: ‘Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2’ fight card full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD:

UFC Middleweight Championship —

At 2:56 — 14. 185lbs: Israel Adesanya (22-1) DEF. Robert Whittaker (23-6) — DEC, Unanimous (48-47x2, 49-46)

At 6:50 — 13. 265lbs: Tai Tuivasa (15-3) DEF. Derrick Lewis (26-9) — KO/TKO, Elbow at 1:40 of Rd 2, Total 6:40

At 11:53 — 12. 185lbs: Jared Cannonier (15-5) DEF. Derek Brunson (23-8) — KO/TKO, Elbows at 4:29 of Rd 2, Total 9:29

At 16:00 — 11. 155lbs: Renato Moicano (16-4) DEF. Alexander Hernandez (13-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 1:23 of Rd 2, Total 6:23

At 18:18 — 10. 155bs: Bobby Green (29-12) DEF. Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS:

At 27:00 — 9. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (33-20) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-7) — DEC, Split (29-28x2 Arlovski, 28-29 Vanderaa)

At 30:38 — 8. 125lbs: Casey O’Neill (9-0) DEF. Roxanne Modafferi (25-20) — DEC, Split (29-28x2 O’Neill, 28-29 Modafferi

At 32:32 — 7. 135lbs: Kyler Phillips (10-2) DEF. Marcelo Rojo (16-8) — SUB, Triangle-Armbar at 1:48 of Rd 3, Total 11:48

At 34:35 — 6. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (4-1) DEF. Fabio Cherant (7-4) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS:

At 36:16 — 5. 135lbs: Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) DEF. Mana Martinez (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-27x2 Lawrence, 29-18 Martinez)

At 36:44 — 4. 185lbs: Jacob Malkoun (6-1) DEF. AJ Dobson (6-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-27x2 Malkoun, 29-28 Dobson)

At 39:22 — 3. 135lbs: D. Silva de Andrade (28-4) DEF. Sergey Morozov (17-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:34 of Rd 2, Total 8:34

At 41:52 — 2. 170lbs: Jeremiah Wells (10-2) DEF. Blood Diamond (3-1) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:38 of Rd 1

At 42:20 — 1. 205lbs: Maxim Grishin (32-9) DEF. William Knight (11-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

UFC VEGAS 48 PICKS — 43:03

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 48 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, NV, this Saturday, February 19th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB 12 — 7PM/4PM ETPT (10 Cares)

12. 205lbs: Johnny Walker (18-6) vs. Jamahal Hill (9-1) — At 56:23, 3 Cares

11. 185bs: Kyle Daukaus (10-2) vs. Jamie Pickett (13-6) — At 55:33, 2 Cares (Stephie, John)

10. 155lbs: Jim Miller (33-16) vs. Nikolas Motta (12-3) — At 52:25, 2 Cares (Stephie, Eugene)

9. 185lbs: Joaquin Buckley (13-4) vs. Abdul Razão Alhassan (11-4) — At 50:30, 3 Cares

8. 135lbs: Parker Porter (12-6) vs. Alan Baudot (8-2) — At 50:20

ESPN+/ESPN PRELIMS | 8PM/5PM ETPT (2 Cares)

7. 135lbs: Jesse Strader (5-2) vs. Chad Anheliger (11-5) — At 49:35

6. 145lbs: Chas Skelly (18-3) vs. Mark Striegl (16-3) — At 48:00

5. 135lbs: Mario Bautista (8-2) vs. Khalid Taha (13-4) — At 47:16, 1 Care (Stephie)

4. 115lbs: Diana Belbiţă (14-6) vs. Gloria de Paula (5-4) — At 46:04

3. 135lbs: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6) vs. Stephanie Egger (6-2) — At 44:51, 1 Care (Stephie)

2. 145lbs: Gabriel Benitez (22-9) vs. David Onama (8-1) — At 44:25

1. 145lbs: Jonathan Pearce (11-4) vs. Christian Rodriguez (7-0) — Added to the card after recording the show Sunday afternoon

