Fights on Tap: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus among 12 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC either announced or finalized 12 fights this week, and a new main event for UFC Columbus has been confirmed.
An injury suffered by Jan Blachowicz led to him withdrawing from his fight against Aleksandar Rakić, which was scheduled to serve as the headliner for the aforementioned upcoming event. In need of a short-notice replacement, the promotion found one in a clash between top ten ranked heavyweights. Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus have agreed to meet on March 26, with contracts expected to be signed soon.
Blaydes recently returned to the win column with a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266 this past September. ‘Razor’ was previously on a four-fight win streak before running into the Knockout King of the division, Derrick Lewis. Like his upcoming opponent, Daukaus also had an impressive run stopped by Lewis, who he was viciously knocked out by at UFC Vegas 45 in December. That loss was his first under the UFC banner.
Bellator continued to add to its international events, finalizing co-headliners for Bellator Paris and Bellator London in May. Yoel Romero returns and meets Melvin Manhoef at light heavyweight, while Douglas Lima faces Jason Jackson at welterweight.
UFC Fight Night — February 19
Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett — catchweight (195 lbs.)
Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez — featherweight
UFC 272 — March 5
Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — lightweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — March 26
Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — April 16
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Jared Gordon vs. Rafael Alves — lightweight
Jessica Penne vs. Luana Pinhiero — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — May 14
Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — May 21
Tabatha Ricci vs. Polyana Viana — women’s strawweight
UFC Fight Night — June 4
Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev — featherweight
Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva — women’s flyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 274 — February 19
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Recountre — welterweight
Bellator 276 — March 12
Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas — light heavyweight
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov — lightweight
Jose Augusto vs. Alex Polizzi — light heavyweight
Bellator Paris — May 6
Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef — light heavyweight
Soren Bak vs. Saul Rogers — lightweight
Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes — lightweight
Bellator London — May 13
Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson — welterweight
Luke Trainer vs. Simon Beyond — light heavyweight
Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde — lightweight
Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou — women’s flyweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 133 — March 4
Chuck Campbell vs. Elijah Harris — light heavyweight
Albert Lee vs. Jamey Lynch — welterweight
Cage Warriors 134 — March 18
Darren Stewart vs. Johan Romming — middleweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 67 — February 26
Igor Michaliszyn vs. Lionel Padilla — welterweight
Filip Pejić vs. Dawid Śmiełowski — featherweight
Borys Borkowski vs. Arkadiusz Kaszuba — welterweight
