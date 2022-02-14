Fights on Tap: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus among 12 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized 12 fights this week, and a new main event for UFC Columbus has been confirmed.

An injury suffered by Jan Blachowicz led to him withdrawing from his fight against Aleksandar Rakić, which was scheduled to serve as the headliner for the aforementioned upcoming event. In need of a short-notice replacement, the promotion found one in a clash between top ten ranked heavyweights. Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus have agreed to meet on March 26, with contracts expected to be signed soon.

Blaydes recently returned to the win column with a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266 this past September. ‘Razor’ was previously on a four-fight win streak before running into the Knockout King of the division, Derrick Lewis. Like his upcoming opponent, Daukaus also had an impressive run stopped by Lewis, who he was viciously knocked out by at UFC Vegas 45 in December. That loss was his first under the UFC banner.

Bellator continued to add to its international events, finalizing co-headliners for Bellator Paris and Bellator London in May. Yoel Romero returns and meets Melvin Manhoef at light heavyweight, while Douglas Lima faces Jason Jackson at welterweight.

UFC Fight Night — February 19

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett — catchweight (195 lbs.)

Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez — featherweight

UFC 272 — March 5

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — lightweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus — heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Jared Gordon vs. Rafael Alves — lightweight

Jessica Penne vs. Luana Pinhiero — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — May 14

Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — May 21

Tabatha Ricci vs. Polyana Viana — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — June 4

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev — featherweight

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva — women’s flyweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 274 — February 19

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Recountre — welterweight

Bellator 276 — March 12

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas — light heavyweight

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov — lightweight

Jose Augusto vs. Alex Polizzi — light heavyweight

Bellator Paris — May 6

Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef — light heavyweight

Soren Bak vs. Saul Rogers — lightweight

Yves Landu vs. Gavin Hughes — lightweight

Bellator London — May 13

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson — welterweight

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Beyond — light heavyweight

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde — lightweight

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou — women’s flyweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 133 — March 4

Chuck Campbell vs. Elijah Harris — light heavyweight

Albert Lee vs. Jamey Lynch — welterweight

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

Darren Stewart vs. Johan Romming — middleweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 67 — February 26

Igor Michaliszyn vs. Lionel Padilla — welterweight

Filip Pejić vs. Dawid Śmiełowski — featherweight

Borys Borkowski vs. Arkadiusz Kaszuba — welterweight