 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: After second loss to Adesanya, one book holds the secret to Robert Whittaker’s future

This ain’t no Bible or Dianetics, it’s the good stuff from Cincinnati

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 271, middleweight title, champion, belt, octagon, Houston, Texas, Jared Cannonier
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 271, middleweight title, champion, belt, octagon, Houston, Texas, Jared Cannonier
I know Zane’s got future fight picks on lock, but would you love to see Whittaker versus either Paulo Costa or Marvin Vettori? The absolute contrast in demeanors is worth it alone.
Chris Rini

Hey, if you’re interested in collecting some of my artwork beyond cartoons, I have a patreon setup with tiers that range from “pay what you want” to “Fine Art and Book Collector.” It’s set up so that no matter what you pick you’ll get all my Live Drawing Thread charcoal sketches and either a digital or physical copy of my annual book, The Fine Art of Violence. Volume 3 is in production, publishing in Spring 2022, and this patreon will secure you a copy of Volume 4. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you tomorrow.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 288 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...