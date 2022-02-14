Douglas D’Silva to improve mother’s house and give daughter ‘a better life’ with UFC 271 bonus

After a come-from-behind submission win at UFC 271, bantamweight Douglas Silva de Andrade took home a well-deserved Fight of The Night bonus alongside opponent Sergey Morozov. The $50,000 is always a very welcome influx of cash, especially for lesser-known fighters on the roster, and the Brazilian already knows exactly what to do with it.

In an interview with Combate, Silva explained he intends to use the money to improve his mother’s house, which needs adaptions for a person in a wheelchair. In fact, D’Silva couldn’t help but feel emotional once he learned he would be getting the bonus money alongside his win purse.

“I’ll obviously improve my mother’s house. She’s in a wheelchair and she has high needs. I’ll be able to stop paying rent and give my newborn daughter a better life.”

“My mom means the world to me.” Silva continued. “We’ve been through so much. We’ve starved for a while. She did everything she could to raise me and the least I could do is to make her life better.”

After the win, Andrade called out one of the hottest prospects in his division, dangerous striker Sean O’Malley. The reason for the call-out is a simple one for the Brazilian, not only does he think it would make for an exciting pairing, it seems he also really likes the the way O’Malley carries himself.

“I really admire his behaviour. I don’t know why, but I really do. It would be really satisfactory if he gave me that chance. It would be a guy from the jungle, that’s me, against somebody at his level. It think it’s a really interesting pairing.”

The win over Morozov put Silva (22-4-1 NC) on a two-fight winning streak, with a knockout victory over Gaetano Pirello back in October 2021. The 36-year-old’s last loss came in January 2021, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Lerone Murphy.