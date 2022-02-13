UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill fight card

The UFC is in the APEX Facility in Las Vegas over the next two weeks, starting with a Fight Night card on February 19th that has undergone a major change. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev has been postponed to UFC 272 due to Fiziev struggling to secure a visa in time, so the original co-main between light heavyweight knockout artists Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill has been bumped up to headliner status and will be five rounds. Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett is the co-main event.
Also of note on the main card is yet another UFC appearance for Jim Miller, who will take on Nikolas Motta in his 39th fight inside the Octagon. A rescheduled bout between heavy hitters Joaquin Buckley and Abdul Razak Alhassan opens up the main card.
Here’s the new UFC Vegas 48 lineup:
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)
Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha
Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
Loading comments...