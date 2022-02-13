UFC Vegas 48: Walker vs. Hill fight card

The UFC is in the APEX Facility in Las Vegas over the next two weeks, starting with a Fight Night card on February 19th that has undergone a major change. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev has been postponed to UFC 272 due to Fiziev struggling to secure a visa in time, so the original co-main between light heavyweight knockout artists Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill has been bumped up to headliner status and will be five rounds. Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett is the co-main event.

Also of note on the main card is yet another UFC appearance for Jim Miller, who will take on Nikolas Motta in his 39th fight inside the Octagon. A rescheduled bout between heavy hitters Joaquin Buckley and Abdul Razak Alhassan opens up the main card.

Here’s the new UFC Vegas 48 lineup:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha

Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader