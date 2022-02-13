I’m the person to beat him - Robert Whittaker says third fight with Israel Adesanya is ‘inevitable’

Even after his second failed attempt at defeating Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker isn’t letting this matchup go just yet. At the UFC 271 post-fight presser, the former 185-pound champion stated that a third fight against “The Last Stylebender” will happen down the line.

“Honestly, a third fight between me and Izzy is inevitable, because I’m gonna stomp anybody that comes in front of me again. He knows that too, that’s why he said ‘I’ll be seeing you in the future,’” he told reporters.

“I don’t see him losing the belt any time soon. He’s good. He is good. I think I am the person to beat him. My mission stays the same: beat the next guy in front of me.”

Unlike the first fight in 2019 where he was knocked out in the second round, Whittaker was able to go the distance in the rematch. Despite the loss, he says he’s satisfied with his performance, knowing he’d done enough to win.

“I’m satisfied I gave a good account of myself. I thought I did enough. But because of that, because of the way I feel, I’m satisfied. Just that I left it all there. That I gave everything through those 25 minutes for myself and for everybody else. For my fans,” Whittaker said.

“I think the fans, the crowd loved it. I could hear it from them, they loved it.”

With the loss to Adesanya, the 31-year-old Whittaker snapped a three-fight win streak as he drops to a record of 23-6.