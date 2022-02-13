 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dana White open to fourth ‘freak’ fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo

Dana White isn’t saying no to a possible fourth fight between elite flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

By Milan Ordoñez
Dana White intervenes during the face-off between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno ahead of UFC 270 in January.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 270’s co-headliner between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo lived up to the hype. For the third time, the two elite flyweights put on a show, but this time, it was the Brazilian who emerged victorious to reclaim the 125-pound title.

With the first fight ending in a draw and the second one going to Moreno, the series is now at 1-1 between the two. The next logical step would be to attempt to close this book with a fourth fight, which would be a treat for fans but would hold up the top level of the division.

But if you ask UFC president Dana White, a fourth fight could be possible.

“Someone was just asking me if Adesanya and Whittaker would fight three times, and I’m like, ‘Bah, I don’t know.’ I don’t disagree with you, man. That fight for a fourth time… and I don’t think anybody would disagree,” White told reporters during the UFC 271 post-fight presser.

“I think the fans want it, too. It’s crazy. It’s one of those freak fights that just works. Four times, five times, ten times. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Figueiredo initially expressed openness on having the fourth fight done in Moreno’s home country of Mexico. However, he later backtracked those statements after feeling “prejudiced” by Mexican fans.

