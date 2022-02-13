 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pros and Cons from UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

This is UFC 271 in a few short tweets!

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC 271 is in the books, and while the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker looked incredibly different, the victor is the same. It was a competitive and very technical affair between two high level MMA fighters, but Adesanya managed to control distance, defend takedowns and win more rounds. With the victory, it marks Adesanya’s fourth title defense of his middleweight crown.

Perhaps the show stealer too was Tai Tuivasa, who brutally knocked out Derrick Lewis and has completed an insane career resurgence. From three straight losses and being released, he now not only extended his KO streak to five, but also established himself as a true top contender in the division.

The rest of the card was entertaining too. Here we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.

In This Stream

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 26 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...