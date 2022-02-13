UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado, are back, recording for you late Saturday, February 12th, 2022, to breakdown the UFC 271: ‘Asesanya vs. Whittaker 2’ PPV event, which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased ‘One of the best strikers in MMA’, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, fighting for the undisputed UFC Middleweight Championship, in his first bout since defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. The Nigerian-born, New Zealand based professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer, and former boxer (with multiple championships in all three disciplines) is currently ranked #3 in the men’s overall pound-for-pound rankings at this time. He was squared-up against New Zealand-born, Australian professional mixed martial artist, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker, who was currently sitting at #14 in those rankings. This bout was their rematch, the first event having occurred at UFC 243 on October 5th of 2019. Just to refresh your memory, Whittaker lost that fight via a Counter Left Hook delivered by Adesanya at 3:33 of Round 2 of 5.

"I know June doesn't have a PPV yet, but I'm the big dog in the yard." - Israel Adesanya seemingly calling for a title fight with Jared Cannonier in June. #UFC271 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 13, 2022

"I'm happy that I fought my heart out, but yeah, I'm gutted, I thought I did enough." - Robert Whittaker on not getting the decision. #UFC271 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 13, 2022

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured our UFC Heavyweight competitors, Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis and Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa. Lewis holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history and is ranked #3 in their division, with a 26-8 record heading into the Octagon tonight. ‘Shoeyvasa’ held a record of 14-3 and was currently ranked #13 in the division.

"My name's Tai like Muay Thai, you know what I mean. Naw, I like elbows, like nitty gritty and I'm always down to get down, you know what I mean." - Tai Tuivasa #UFC271 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 13, 2022

Just a huge elbow in tight from Tuivasa that had Lewis out cold. Brutal fight. Awesome stuff. Everything we hoped for. #UFC271 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 13, 2022

The Rest of the PPV Card:

Also on the PPV card, we had a highly-anticipated Middleweight match between Jared ‘Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier and Derek Brunson, who was currently on a five-fight win streak. As well as an exciting matchup that was finally bumped up off the prelims slot it had been holding leading up to the event, between Lightweights, Alexander ‘The Great’ Hernandez and Renato Moicano, not to mention what was sure to be a thrilling Lightweight scrap in our main card opener between Nasrat Haqparast and Bobby ‘King’ Green.

Jared Cannonier making sure that Dana White knows he'll be showing up to his house if that title shot isn't in his mailbox ASAP. #UFC271 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 13, 2022

"You know what I'd like to see? A big check for performance." - Moicano says he's got kids to support, and bills to pay, and a life to live. Tells Texas "you like big steaks, and I like big checks" #UFC271 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 13, 2022

"To anybody out there who's ever been put down, to anybody that's ever been forgotten, do this for me: Put your middle fingers in the air and say 'FUCK 'EM!'" - Bobby Green #UFC271 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 13, 2022

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main PPV card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims too, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say about the event last night. What a wild Saturday full of fights we have to share with you!

Overall, this now 14-bout card saw one exciting first round finish, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and eight hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, two fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Tai Tuivasa, and Jared Cannonier; FOTN honors went to D. Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov.

Here’s a look at the UFC 271: ‘Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2’ fight card full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD:

UFC Middleweight Championship —

At 1:38 — 14. 185lbs: Israel Adesanya (22-1) DEF. Robert Whittaker (23-6) — DEC, Unanimous (48-47x2, 49-46)

At 10:29 — 13. 265lbs: Tai Tuivasa (15-3) DEF. Derrick Lewis (26-9) — KO/TKO, Elbow at 1:40 of Rd 2, Total 6:40

At 17:41 — 12. 185lbs: Jared Cannonier (15-5) DEF. Derek Brunson (23-8) — KO/TKO, Elbows at 4:29 of Rd 2, Total 9:29

At 25:06 — 11. 155lbs: Renato Moicano (16-4) DEF. Alexander Hernandez (13-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 1:23 of Rd 2, Total 6:23

At 30:58 — 10. 155bs: Bobby Green (29-12) DEF. Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS:

At 35:09 — 9. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (33-20) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-7) — DEC, Split (29-28x2 Arlovski, 28-29 Vanderaa)

At 38:25 — 8. 125lbs: Casey O’Neill (9-0) DEF. Roxanne Modafferi (25-20) — DEC, Split (29-28x2 O’Neill, 28-29 Modafferi

At 44:09 — 7. 135lbs: Kyler Phillips (10-2) DEF. Marcelo Rojo (16-8) — SUB, Triangle-Armbar at 1:48 of Rd 3, Total 11:48

At 49:48 — 6. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (4-1) DEF. Fabio Cherant (7-4) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS:

At 52:55 — 5. 135lbs: Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) DEF. Mana Martinez (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-27x2 Lawrence, 29-18 Martinez)

At 58:10 — 4. 185lbs: Jacob Malkoun (6-1) DEF. AJ Dobson (6-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-27x2 Malkoun, 29-28 Dobson)

At 1:00:56 — 3. 135lbs: D. Silva de Andrade (28-4) DEF. Sergey Morozov (17-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:34 of Rd 2, Total 8:34

At 1:05:02 — 2. 170lbs: Jeremiah Wells (10-2) DEF. Blood Diamond (3-1) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:38 of Rd 1

At 1:08:21 — 1. 205lbs: Maxim Grishin (32-9) DEF. William Knight (11-3) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

Early Sunday morning, February 13th...

