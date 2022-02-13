UFC 271: Pros react to Israel Adesanya’s decision win over Robert Whittaker

In a much closer affair than the first time, Israel Adesanya still retained his title in the rematch against Robert Whittaker. Although the ‘Last Stylebender’ was unable to finish his opponent at UFC 271, he still did enough to keep the belt after five rounds, winning a unanimous decision. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.
Izzy x whithaker!!! Let’s go!!!!!!— Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues (@gregory_mma) February 13, 2022
Ready to see the show #MMATwitter #ufc #UFCnoCombate #UFC271
I love me some Whittaker. Absolutely love the dude. But I feel like Izzy is unstoppable. In another season, Whittaker is champ. My gut says Izzy wins. Also, my wife loves @HerbDean ...so this is a great fight all around. #UFC271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
let’s go stylebender man’s always supported me! rooting for you champ— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 13, 2022
My heart with Robert but my mind with Adesanya— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 13, 2022
Man give me any of these guys.— Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 13, 2022
Any. Any time.
Man Izzy is a genius in movement and striking— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
I think the technique that Izzy was alluding to landing a lot in sparring was that left kick without the switch. Just pops it up fast and is really looking for it in this fight! #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
Adesanya is attacking lead leg of Whittaker to take away all The power and forward boxing pressure.— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 13, 2022
Whittaker can not win moving backward he must Check kicks with forward pressure.
To beat Izzy you need to use the Chael Sonnen strategy in the Anderson Silva fight. And yes, watch for the triangle in the 5th. #ufc271— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 13, 2022
Izzy is winning this fight convincingly but Whittaker is IMO the 2nd best MW in the world.— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) February 13, 2022
Whittakers gotta put something together— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 13, 2022
We playing a game or are we fighting? Asking for a friend. #UFC271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Whittaker took 3,4,5 #UFC271— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) February 13, 2022
Is it me or is one eye Willy commenting with extreme bias in the championship fight?! #BringBackJoe— Oluwale♚Bamgbose (@HolyWarAngelMMA) February 13, 2022
Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract...go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 13, 2022
I don’t understand. I’m a fan of Izzy. That being said his highlights are low kicks. Rob landed more hands and got takedowns. Any other person besides Jones they barely score low kicks over punches.— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) February 13, 2022
Still, the one ;). #UFC271— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) February 13, 2022
I had Whitaker winning.— Jon Fitch ☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) February 13, 2022
AND STILL @stylebender #3Kings— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 13, 2022
Nothing but love and respect to the man Robert Whitaker, but he’s speaking from passion and emotion when he thinks he won. #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
