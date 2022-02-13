UFC 271: Pros react to Tai Tuivasa’s brutal standing elbow KO of Derrick Lewis

In a wild, back-and-forth battle, the Aussie got his hand raised at the end. After going toe-to-toe against Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa managed to get the job done with a perfectly placed standing elbow in the second round, which sent the ‘Black Beast’ down to the canvas face first and out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

Bambam got this let goo #UFC271 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) February 13, 2022

Dang what if bam bam went to the same wrestling school as Francis — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

bro if you get taken down by derrick lewis quit fighting — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 13, 2022

How do you not love watching these two @ufc entertainment at it’s finest!! Don’t know what I wanna see more Lewis post fight interview or Tuivasa shoeyy ? #UFC271 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 13, 2022

Damn check out Derrick with the takedowns!!!! #ufc271 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) February 13, 2022

Lewis’ attempts at taking fight to the ground confirms that Derrick Lewis has seen my “flying triangle” tweet. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 13, 2022

Tuivasa’s plan to wrestle and work the body my pay dividends in these later rounds! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Ohhhhh tuivasaaaa — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022

Holy shit!!!!! — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 13, 2022

Wooooooooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

ok tai has one of the best chins i ever seen — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 13, 2022

Let’s go!!!!!!!! @bambamtuivasa you my hero brother! Wow so sick! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022

OMG — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) February 13, 2022

He ok — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 13, 2022

Man his clinch elbow game is best in the division — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

That cage kept Lewis framed up with nowhere for his head to go after impact. Vicious elbow from Bam Bam! Crazy fight! #UFC271 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022

Elbows are ruling the night! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022

Tuivasa elbow! Highly underutilized weapon but when done well… Exciting fight between two likable guys. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 13, 2022