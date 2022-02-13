UFC 271: Pros react to Tai Tuivasa’s brutal standing elbow KO of Derrick Lewis

In a wild, back-and-forth battle, the Aussie got his hand raised at the end. After going toe-to-toe against Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa managed to get the job done with a perfectly placed standing elbow in the second round, which sent the ‘Black Beast’ down to the canvas face first and out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
Bambam got this let goo #UFC271— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) February 13, 2022
Dang what if bam bam went to the same wrestling school as Francis— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
bro if you get taken down by derrick lewis quit fighting— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 13, 2022
How do you not love watching these two @ufc entertainment at it’s finest!! Don’t know what I wanna see more Lewis post fight interview or Tuivasa shoeyy ? #UFC271— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 13, 2022
Damn check out Derrick with the takedowns!!!! #ufc271— Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) February 13, 2022
Lewis’ attempts at taking fight to the ground confirms that Derrick Lewis has seen my “flying triangle” tweet.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 13, 2022
Tuivasa’s plan to wrestle and work the body my pay dividends in these later rounds! #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
D-1 Derrick Lewis @Thebeast_ufc #UFC271— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 13, 2022
Ohhhhh tuivasaaaa— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022
Holy shit!!!!!— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 13, 2022
Wooooooooooooow— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
#ufc271 pic.twitter.com/r2EGIKz8Fl— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022
ok tai has one of the best chins i ever seen— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 13, 2022
Let’s go!!!!!!!! @bambamtuivasa you my hero brother! Wow so sick!— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022
OMG— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) February 13, 2022
He ok— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 13, 2022
THAT SAMOAN POWER! Congrats Uso! @bambamtuivasa #UFC271— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) February 13, 2022
February 13, 2022
Man his clinch elbow game is best in the division— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
That cage kept Lewis framed up with nowhere for his head to go after impact. Vicious elbow from Bam Bam! Crazy fight! #UFC271— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
Elbows are ruling the night!— Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022
Tuivasa elbow! Highly underutilized weapon but when done well… Exciting fight between two likable guys.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 13, 2022
I’m not a drinker but after that performance I’ll do a shoey! Congratulations @bambamtuivasa— Leonard Garcia (@badboygarcia) February 13, 2022
Loading comments...