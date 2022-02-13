 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Watch UFC 271 Watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live stream right here!

Filed under:

UFC 271: Pros react to Tai Tuivasa’s brutal standing elbow KO of Derrick Lewis

Tai Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Tai Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271.
Tai Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In a wild, back-and-forth battle, the Aussie got his hand raised at the end. After going toe-to-toe against Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa managed to get the job done with a perfectly placed standing elbow in the second round, which sent the ‘Black Beast’ down to the canvas face first and out cold. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

In This Stream

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 18 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...