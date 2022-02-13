UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 results and post-fight analysis

Main Card (Tim)

What a main event. It might have been a bit uneventful for some, but I found it fascinating. It was a true tactical battle, and Robert Whittaker couldn’t find a way to get through the champ. Israel Adesanya never got put totally on his back, and his stance changes and superior standup game kept him at bay. Whittaker did everything he could, and that would have probably beaten every other middleweight in the world. But Adesanya is just on another level.

What’s next for Adesanya though? Whittaker is the 1A of the division, there’s no one really close to them. Is it Jared Cannonier? Read below, but that doesn’t exactly scream PPV sales.

How cool was Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa? The crowd was on fire. The fight was fire. Tuivasa showed some new wrinkles in his game, dodging big shots and not totally engaging in murder death kill exchanges. Lewis getting slept in his hometown wasn’t ideal, but Tuivasa did some effective work and earned the love of the crowd. I loved it. That wasn’t what I expected, but it was very cool.

Jared Cannonier looked bad until he didn’t. Derek Brunson had a great first round and looked to be in control, but all it took was one big shot to change up the dynamic. He pounded Brunson out and likely cemented himself as the next title challenger. Good fight.

Renato Miocano and Alexander Hernandez was fun while it lasted. Hernandez arguably won the first but once Miocano got even the smallest advantage, it was game over. At 145 or 155, he’s a finisher. Nice win, though I’m not sure it will lead to a ranked fighter next or anything.

Bobby Green may have put forth his best UFC performance yet, and that’s saying something. He used the same old hands low, odd jabbby stuff he’s made a career of, and Nasrat Haqparast had no real answer for it. He had his moments, but Green touched him up on the regular and took a dominant decision. I liked it a lot.

Prelims (Mookie)