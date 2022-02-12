UFC 271: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Adesanya vs Whittaker 2’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, February 12th, 2022, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 271 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10PM/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between Nasrat Haqparast and Bobby Green. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, & co-host Brendan Sokler, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide...along with the completely legal and totally not real person Dan A. White. The team will be streaming LIVE from the YELLiNG! studios inside the diner from the Series Finale of The Sopranos. Please join us and be sure to subscribe to Combat Culture on YouTube while you are there.

The UFC showcases ‘One of the best strikers in MMA’, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, fighting for the undisputed UFC Middleweight Championship, his first bout since defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. The Nigerian-born, New Zealand based professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer, and former boxer (with multiple championships in all three disciplines) is currently ranked #3 in the men’s overall pound-for-pound rankings at this time. He is squared up against New Zealand-born, Australian professional mixed martial artist, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker, who is currently sitting at #14 in those rankings. This bout is their rematch, the first event having occurred at UFC 243 on October 5th of 2019. Just to refresh your memory, Whittaker lost that fight via a Counter Left Hook delivered by Adesanya at 3:33 of Round 2 of 5.

Meanwhile, the co-main event features our UFC Heavyweight competitors, Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis and Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa. Lewis currently holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history and is ranked #3 in their division, with a 26-8 record heading into the Octagon tonight. ‘Shoeyvasa’ holds a record of 14-3 and is currently ranked #13 in the division.

Also on the PPV card, we have a highly-anticipated Middleweight match between Jared ‘Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier and Derek Brunson, who is currently on a five fight win streak. As well as an exciting matchup that was finally bumped up off the prelims slot it had been holding leading up to the event, between Lightweights, Alexander ‘The Great’ Hernandez and Renato Moicano, not to mention what is sure to be a thrilling Lightweight scrap in our main card opener between Nasrat Haqparast and Bobby ‘King’ Green.

Plus, a promising showdown in our featured prelim including Heavyweight veteran Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski vs. strong combatant, Jared ‘The Mountain’ Vanderaa... which is expected not to disappoint, as part of our massive nine-bout undercard. What a wild Saturday full of fights we have to share with you!

Here’s a look at the UFC 271: ‘Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2’ fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD 10PM/7PM ETPT:

UFC Middleweight Championship —

14. 185lbs: Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs. Robert Whittaker (23-5)

13. 265lbs: Derrick Lewis (26-8) vs. Tai Tuivasa (14-3)

12. 185lbs: Jared Cannonier (14-5) vs. Derek Brunson (23-7)

11. 135lbs: Kyler Phillips (9-2) vs. Marcelo Rojo (16-7)

10. 155bs: Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) vs. Bobby Green (26-12)

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card, with current results and updated fight records:

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS 8PM/5PM ETPT:

9. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (33-20) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-7) — DEC, Split

8. 125lbs: Casey O’Neill (9-0) DEF. Roxanne Modafferi (25-20) — DEC, Split

7. 135lbs: Kyler Phillips (10-2) DEF. Marcelo Rojo (16-8) — SUB, Triangle-Armbar at 1:48 of Rd 3, Total 11:48

6. 205lbs: Carlos Ulberg (4-1) DEF. Fabio Cherant (7-4) — DEC, Unanimous

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS 6PM/3PM ETPT:

5. 135lbs: Ronnie Lawrence (8-1) DEF. Mana Martinez (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous

4. 185lbs: Jacob Malkoun (6-1) DEF. AJ Dobson (6-1) — DEC, Unanimous

3. 135lbs: D. Silva de Andrade (28-4) DEF. Sergey Morozov (17-5) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 3:34 of Rd 2, Total 8:34

2. 170lbs: Jeremiah Wells (10-2) DEF. Blood Diamond (3-1) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:38 of Rd 1

1. 205lbs: Maxim Grishin (32-9) DEF. William Knight (11-3) — DEC, Unanimous

