 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Watch UFC 271 Watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live stream right here!

Filed under:

UFC 271: Pros react to Jared Cannonier’s comeback KO of Derek Brunson

Jared Cannonier knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 271. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Jared Cannonier knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 271.
Jared Cannonier knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 271.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

In a violent come-from-behind performance, Jared Cannonier had to endure a difficult first round, but got the job done in the second at UFC 271. After a smothering first round by Derek Brunson, the ‘Killa Gorilla’ took advantage of his opponent’s exhaustion to finish the fight with brutal elbows on the ground in the second. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In This Stream

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

View all 18 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...