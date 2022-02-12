UFC 271: Pros react to Jared Cannonier’s comeback KO of Derek Brunson

In a violent come-from-behind performance, Jared Cannonier had to endure a difficult first round, but got the job done in the second at UFC 271. After a smothering first round by Derek Brunson, the ‘Killa Gorilla’ took advantage of his opponent’s exhaustion to finish the fight with brutal elbows on the ground in the second. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
Let’s go blonde Brunson! #UFC272— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) February 13, 2022
The right hand and he survives!! #UFC271— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 13, 2022
Blonde Brunson is undefeated. Great first round. #ufc271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Crash Bandicoot looking good tonight! High pressure of the TDs opening up those Brunson strikes. #UFC271— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
Damn, Brunson is relentless!— Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022
Blonde brunson just got defeated. Still the man though. #UFC271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Insane comeback from Cannonier #ufc271— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) February 13, 2022
Omaigahhhhh Cannonier pulls it off!!— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 13, 2022
I love elbows. #UFC271— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 13, 2022
You got to love @killagorillamma #UFC271— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) February 13, 2022
Wow. Killa gorilla #ufc271— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 13, 2022
Dang was hoping the takedowns would keep coming but Jared did a good getting back up and wearing him out #UFC272— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 13, 2022
February 13, 2022
Wow that was aggressive— Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) February 13, 2022
Hope Brunson is ok . Great fight.— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022
The ref lets Cannonier land an extra elbow or two even tho he stops the fight. ♂️— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 13, 2022
