UFC 271: Pros react to Bobby Green’s decision win, Renato Moicano’s submission victory

Firstly, Bobby Green opened the UFC 271 main card with a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast. Afterwards, Renato Moicano picked up another submission win with a tight rear-naked choke victory against Alexander Hernandez in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performances.
Renato Moicano vs. Alexander Hernandez
Taking Moicano here via calf kicks. #UFC271— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
I have Hernandez as the +135 dog with @mybookie ...let’s see! Hernandez has the skill and the heart. #ufc271 https://t.co/oMDeNOU9Ue— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Slick grappling as always from @moicanoufc #UFC271— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) February 13, 2022
Great finish by Moicano!#UFC271— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) February 13, 2022
FUCK!— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) February 13, 2022
I told y’all! Via rear naked choke! https://t.co/88zt22Rq9G— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
Congrats to former dance partners @BobbyKGreen and @moicanoufc— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) February 13, 2022
Pay that man his money— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
This next one’s gonna be a banger #UFC271— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 13, 2022
This is bout to be fight of the night— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green is Very hard to hit. I Was surprised by his ability to be in and outta range vs myself in sparring.— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022
Bobby green is always fun to watch slick, quick finesse. He Never forces anything— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green looking on point tonight. Haqparast needs to switch something up. Maybe going to the body first to slow Green down. #UFC271— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green looking sharp @ufc #UFC271— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 13, 2022
When Bobby Greene decides to retire I want it to be in a trilogy fight with me #UFC271— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green is just dope to watch! #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
Real OG of the game that has moved with the times Bobby Green #UFC271— Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) February 13, 2022
Loading comments...