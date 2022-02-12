 clock menu more-arrow no yes
UFC 271: Pros react to Bobby Green’s decision win, Renato Moicano’s submission victory

Bobby Green and Renato Moicano scored wins at UFC 271. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the victories.

By Lucas Rezende
Bobby Green defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Firstly, Bobby Green opened the UFC 271 main card with a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast. Afterwards, Renato Moicano picked up another submission win with a tight rear-naked choke victory against Alexander Hernandez in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performances.

Renato Moicano vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

