UFC 271 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘Let’s have a good fight brotha’

UFC 271 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth episode for this weekend’s big show in Houston, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at Main Street Kickboxing with Israel Adesanya and his team. His nutritionist talks about how well Izzy knows his body and what he needs. Today they’re just breaking a sweat to continue the weight cutting process. Sauna time. Joking around, keeping it light.

Official weigh-ins time. Bobby Knuckles makes 184. Adesanya hits the same mark. Tai Tuivasa is 265. Derrick Lewis is 266.

Now to the ceremonial weigh-ins. Big crowd. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson shake hands. Tuivasa gets a few boos but mostly love from the Houston crowd. Lewis is showered in love, as expected. They square off without any fireworks. Izzy and Whittaker stay at a distance and shake hands too.

All is official, UFC 271 is here!