UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker prelims live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 271 goes down in Houston, Texas.

Today’s show will feature a middleweight championship rematch on top, with former beltholder Robert Whittaker looking to get revenge against current champ Israel Adesanya. In the co-main event, hometown fighter Derrick Lewis will face off with popular Tai Tuivasa in what is probably the people’s main event. Fireworks are guaranteed.

This post will cover the prelims, which have taken a hit due to some late cancellations. The featured bout will come at heavyweight, with former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski meeting Jared Vanderaa.

Today’s show is a standard PPV. There are five early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN+ and move to ESPN2 for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.

Let’s go!