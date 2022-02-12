Video: Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker full fight

In 2019 and in front of a record setting crowd in Australia, Israel Adesanya won the UFC middleweight title, taking it from Robert Whittaker with a second round KO.

Since then, Adesanya has defended his title three times, while Whittaker also won three straight bouts to earn a much deserve chance at redemption. The stage has been set, and the pair will rematch at UFC 271.

Before that all happens though, here’s a chance to get hyped and relive the action by watching Adesanya’s crowning moment in its entirety. Watch the full first bout between Adesanya and Whittaker from UFC 243 below.

Here’s a snippet from our play-by-play from back in 2019, showing a live reaction to the finish: