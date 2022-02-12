Video: Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker full fight

In 2019 and in front of a record setting crowd in Australia, Israel Adesanya won the UFC middleweight title, taking it from Robert Whittaker with a second round KO.
Since then, Adesanya has defended his title three times, while Whittaker also won three straight bouts to earn a much deserve chance at redemption. The stage has been set, and the pair will rematch at UFC 271.
Before that all happens though, here’s a chance to get hyped and relive the action by watching Adesanya’s crowning moment in its entirety. Watch the full first bout between Adesanya and Whittaker from UFC 243 below.
Here’s a snippet from our play-by-play from back in 2019, showing a live reaction to the finish:
Round 2 - Whittaker jumps in with a huge left. He presses and lands another. A third as Adesanya throws a kick. Whittaker lands again! Adesanya with a jab. Whittaker chasing a bit. Long jab from Whittaker. A short counter right hook lands again for Adesanya. A head kick wobbles Whittaker even though he blocked it. Adesanya goes to the body now. Whittaker with a combo inside. Hard jab from Whittaker as Adesanya throws a kick. Left hook from Whittaker. They trade lefts and Whittaker lands a head kick. Whittaker with a low kick to the back leg as Adesanya throws a head kick. Counter right from Whittaker. Whittaker with a big left but eats a counter and it drops him again! Adesanya is all over him! WE HAVE A NEW UNIFIED CHAMPION!
Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via KO (strikes), 3:33 of round 2
