UFC 271: Renato Moicano looking for quick sub over ‘not that technical’ Alexander Hernandez

Lightweight Renato Moicano is looking for another quick finish in his next outing, Paired up against Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271, the Brazilian is counting on his opponent’s alleged lack of technique to end the match with his preferred method: the submission.

In an interview with Combate, Moicano pointed out the flaws in Hernandez’s game, while saying that Alexander relies more on his power than technique. However, if the quick sub does not come, the Brazilian guarantees he is still ready to go after the win by any means necessary.

“Preparations were great, like always, at American Top Team,” Moicano said. “I’ve been aware of this fight for a long time, so I was able to even take part in a grappling tournament at the end of the year, so I could prepare even better. Hernandez is a knockout artist, he even knocked out Beneil Dariush. He has heavy hands. I think he is at his most dangerous in the first round, because he is tough, He walks forward a lot.

“He has some holes in his game, but I won’t name them,” Renato said. “They’re standard ones for guys like him. He’s not that technical and maybe he relies on his power and explosiveness. He waits a lot. I intend to exploit that in our fight. On paper, my jiu-jitsu is better than his, but a fight is not only theory. I’ll have to go out there, take him down and do my thing. He seems to have good wrestling. I’m ready to fight on the feet, too. I’m not just thinking about taking him down. I hope the fight ends in the first round, with a quick sub, but I don’t like to make predictions or rush those things to make them happen. The faster, the better, but winning is what matters.”

In his last outing, Moicano (15-4-1) submitted Jai Herbert via rear-naked choke, back in June 2021. Before that, the 32-year-old suffered a knockout defeat to rising sensation Rafael Fiziev, in December 2020.

Now, Moicano is expected to take on Hernandez at UFC 271, on February 12, in Houston, Texas. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a rematch for the middleweight title between the champion, Israel Adesanya, and former title-holder Robert Whittaker.