UFC 271 results: Renato Moicano taps Alexander Hernandez, Bobby Green outboxes Nasrat Haqparast

The UFC 271 PPV main card is underway, and we’ve got another rear-naked choke and then one more decision on the night. Just now, Renato Moicano submitted the ever-dangerous Alexander Hernandez in the second round. It was the combination boxing that hurt Hernandez and had him shooting a desperation takedown, and then Moicano addressed it by taking the back and locking up a rear-naked choke. Hernandez was still dazed from the punches, and already beat on the choke, so he elected to tap out. Moicano’s last four wins have come by way of rear-naked choke, but the real hero of this fight was his boxing skills.

Before that to begin the UFC 271 PPV main card, Bobby Green took Nasrat Haqparast to school on the feet to win a dominant unanimous decision. Green threw a ton of jabs and a boat load of crosses at an advancing Haqparast, looking as in command as he ever has. This makes two dubs in a row for Bobby, and despite having fought on the Affliction 2 card in 2009, he is still developing and getting better as a fighter.

**See complete results below

Main card:

Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez by submission (RNC) at 1:23 of round 2: Lightweight

Moicano was willing to trade in the pocket early on, counter punching and looking to be the slicker fighter. The fight moved into the clinch as Moicano attempted to get Hernandez on the ground. Moicano got the fight there, but couldn’t keep it there long enough to do anything with the position. Hernandez was able to land some offense on the feet before the round ended.

Moicano got his boxing going early in the seocnd round. He was landing in combination, as Hernandez tried to step in with his own offense. The punches of Moicano started to add up and had Hernandez retreating. Hernandez shot a desperation takedown, but Moicano sprawled and took the back. Renato locked up the RNC and Hernandez respectfully tapped out.

Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Lightweight

Green took the center of the Octagon to begin the fight, but an inadvertent eye poke from Haqparast brought a short pause to the match. The match restarted and Green accidentally poked Haqparast in the eye to prompt another brief timeout. The fight started once again and Haqparast began attacking with a few calf kicks. Green responded by pumping his jab and following it up with his cross. He was picking apart Haqparast as he was trying to advance, and caused a cut to form on his cheek.

Green continued to out-box his opponent in the second round. The straight punches were racking up for Bobby. Haqparast was moving forward, but he was eating straight after straight. The face of Haqparast was all busted up, but he never lost his resolve. He started mixing in head kicks behind his punches, but Green was rolling with them to avoid the full brunt of he power.

Haqparast continued to press forward in the third, but Green was ready with more jabs and crosses to pepper him. Bobby threw and landed so many jabs and crosses, fighting intelligently and taking Haqparast to school. There’s levels to this.

