Boxing star Jermall Charlo charged with felony assault

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was arrested in Bend County, TX this Friday (per TMZ). The undefeated boxer was booked into county jail and charged with felony assault. His bond was set at $10,000.

The charge against Charlo stems from an arrest warrant that was issued over an alleged assault that took place on September 21, 2021. Court documents claim that Charlo punched and grabbed a man who is a member of Charlo’s “family or household”. Those documents also claim the alleged victim suffered injuries as a result of the assault.

This isn’t Charlo’s first run-in with the law. Last August he was charged with three counts of felony robbery. Those charges came after Charlo was accused of taking cash from a waiter during an argument over a declined credit card. Those charges were later dismissed.

In May 2020 Charlo was interviewed by police after an altercation took place during a party at his mansion near Missouri City, TX. Officers made a welfare check at that residence after an individual claimed that they had been assaulted and suffered bodily harm.

Charlo was named as a suspect in that investigation but was not charged with any crimes.

Charlo is currently 32-0 as a professional with his most recent win coming in June, 2021 when he beat Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision to retain the WBC middleweight title. He is consistently ranked among the top ten pound-for-pound active boxers on the planet.

Charlo’s twin brother Jermell Charlo is also a professional boxer. Jermell is a two time WBC light middleweight champion who holds a record of 33-1 (17 KOs). Last year Jermell Charlo was acquitted of domestic violence charges. He had been accused of striking and choking a woman in his Dallas condo in 2018.

Charlo was found not guilty after a jury trial. His accuser has since launched a civil suit against him.