Paul: Adesanya should be getting paid ‘at least $7 million a fight’ as part of new UFC contract

The world’s biggest critic of UFC fighter pay, Jake Paul, thinks Israel Adesanya should be getting paid $7 million per fight as part of his new multi-fight contract with the UFC.

Paul, who is attempting to spearhead a ‘revolution’ in fighter pay despite not being under contract with the UFC and never having fought in MMA, Tweeted his support for Adesanya ahead of ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ middleweight title rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on Saturday.

Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend.



My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 10, 2022

“Congrats to my guy @stylebender - excited for this weekend. My boy should be getting at least $7 million a fight as a champ of his stature and following globally…” Paul posted.

Adesanya may not be making $7 million a fight but, according to Paradigm Sports, he will be ‘one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts’.

The full details of Adesanya’s contract haven’t been disclosed, but the undisputed UFC middleweight champ hopes it will ‘trickle down to the rest of the fighters’ and believes it will ‘be great for the company’.

Adesanya will return to the Octagon to defend his middleweight title against Whittaker at UFC 271. The PPV takes place tonight, Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.