Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev moved to UFC 272; UFC Vegas 48 has new main event set

Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev were supposed to headline UFC Vegas 48 next week, but the latter had visa issues causing some major reshuffling on two cards.

According to MMA Fighting, the Thailand-based Kyrgyzstani in Fiziev couldn’t fix his papers on time, so the bout has been postponed. UFC Vegas 48 will lose its main event, and the bout will instead be pushed back two weeks later to UFC 272.

Fiziev vs dos Anjos will reportedly remain a five-round bout, and will be put as the co-main event to beef up the UFC 272 line up. The event is a rare UFC PPV that doesn’t have a title fight, and currently has Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington as the main event.

Already thin on big names even before losing Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, UFC Vegas 48 will now have Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill promoted as the new main event.

The fight cards for both events are as follows:

UFC Vegas 48

February 19, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+)

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot

Preliminary card (ESPN+)

Jonathan Pearce vs. TBA

Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl

Diana Belbiţă vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader

Gabriel Benítez vs. David Onama

UFC 272

March 5, 2022

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy