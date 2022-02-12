Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev moved to UFC 272; UFC Vegas 48 has new main event set

Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev were supposed to headline UFC Vegas 48 next week, but the latter had visa issues causing some major reshuffling on two cards.
According to MMA Fighting, the Thailand-based Kyrgyzstani in Fiziev couldn’t fix his papers on time, so the bout has been postponed. UFC Vegas 48 will lose its main event, and the bout will instead be pushed back two weeks later to UFC 272.
Fiziev vs dos Anjos will reportedly remain a five-round bout, and will be put as the co-main event to beef up the UFC 272 line up. The event is a rare UFC PPV that doesn’t have a title fight, and currently has Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington as the main event.
Already thin on big names even before losing Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, UFC Vegas 48 will now have Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill promoted as the new main event.
The fight cards for both events are as follows:
UFC Vegas 48
February 19, 2022
Main Card (ESPN+)
Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Jonathan Pearce vs. TBA
Mario Bautista vs. Khalid Taha
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
Diana Belbiţă vs. Gloria de Paula
Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
Gabriel Benítez vs. David Onama
UFC 272
March 5, 2022
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Devonte Smith vs. Erick Gonzalez
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby
Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
