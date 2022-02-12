UFC 271 final odds: Will Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 end early?

It’s fight day (February 12th) for UFC 271, which is going down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event is will be for the UFC’s middleweight belt when the champion, Israel Adesanya, runs it back against the man he took the title from, Robert Whittaker. Before the action gets underway tonight, let’s take a gander at the betting odds for this re-matchup, including some of the associated prop bets.

After starching Whittaker in their first meeting, the bookies and bettors alike are pretty much all on the side of the champion. Adesanya is currently on deck with a sizable -300 moneyline, and at those odds, a $100 gamble stands to see a total return of $133.33.

Not many people are picking the former champ to win here, let alone betting on him to do so. Bobby Knuckles is available with an underdog tag of +235, with a winning $100 ticket bringing back a grand total of $335.

We may have a clear betting favorite in the UFC 271 main event, but whether or not this fight will end early is much more up in the air. Both proposition bets ‘Fight goes to decision’ and ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ can be found residing around the -120 mark. In instances such as this one, it’s often wise to shop around because you just might find the line you’re looking for with a plus sign next to it.

In their first fight, Izzy dropped Whittaker at the end of the first round, and then knocked him out in the second to win the 185-pound strap. That doesn’t exactly mean that the same result is going to happen, though. Israel and Robert have actually been involved in more decisions than they have finishes inside of the UFC.

Adesanya has had 11 UFC matches (7 decisions, 4 finishes) and has reached the scorecards 63.6% of the time. As for Whittaker, he has been involved in 17 UFC fights (10 decisions, 7 finishes) and 58% of them went the distance. In fact, the last time Whittaker actually stopped somebody was way back at UFC on FOX 24 in 2017. That’s almost five-years ago!

‘Adesanya wins inside distance’ can be scooped up at +150, with the ‘Whittaker wins inside distance’ line at a much loftier altitude of +550. Then we have ‘Adesanya wins by decision’ trending at +150, and ‘Whittaker wins by decision’ again at a much more lucrative line of +450.

Check out the UFC 271 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

