Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov added to UFC 272

Brian Kelleher returns to the bantamweight division and meets an undefeated upstart in Umar Nurmagomedov for his next UFC appearance.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported on Thursday that Kelleher and Nurmagomedov had been added to UFC 272, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled to take place on March 12 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ‘Boom’ has since confirmed the report on his respective social media accounts and also revealed he has signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC.

Bout to sign a new 4 fight deal with the @ufc. Going into my 14th fight with the company and I love the Fuck out of it ! Always Take on all comers! Fight news coming real soon too ;). Thanks to @SuckerPunchEnt for locking in the deal ! To many more ! — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 9, 2022

Kelleher was in action at UFC Vegas 46 this past January. He took on a short-notice replacement in Kevin Croom, who he bested via unanimous decision in a fight contested at featherweight. Prior to that, the 35-year-old scored a decision over Domingo Pilarte at UFC Vegas 34. Kelleher boasts a two-fight win streak and could extend it with a win against Nurmagomedov.

After a year of delays, Nurmagomedov finally made his UFC debut at UFC on ESPN 20, where he impressed with a second-round rear-naked choke of Sergey Morozov. The 25-year-old was then tapped to face fellow undefeated prospect Jack Shore at UFC London, but was forced to withdraw from the event for unknown issues. It appears as though they have been resolved, and he will now meet Kelleher for his second outing under the UFC banner.

UFC 272 is headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight showdown between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.