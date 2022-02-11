UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

Bloody Elbow presents its fight night and post-fight coverage for UFC 271, which goes down on Saturday, February 12th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Robert Whittaker. The two first fought at UFC 243 in 2019, with Adesanya dominating and stopping Whittaker to become the new champion in the division. Since then, Adesanya has successfully defended the belt three times, whereas Whittaker has rattled off three straight victories to earn his title shot.

The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Lewis has won five of his last six (with the lone loss coming to interim champ Ciryl Gane), whereas Tuivasa has won four in a row after previously having a three-fight losing streak.

UFC 271 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.