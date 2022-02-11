UFC 271 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘I’m a cerebral fighter’

UFC 271 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Houston, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Tai Tuivasa. He’s doing a run, but he doesn’t do much fight week. “Talk sh-t mostly.” He’s the best. His coach talks him up.

Israel Adesanya shows up at the gym and a few of his teammates who are on the card were already hard at it, which motivates him. His coaches are calm on fight week, which is unusual.

Derek Brunson talks about the weight cut and how he deals with it. He likes the UFC PI and the facilities, but that’s not at option in Houston. He plays video games to take his mind off things.

Back to Izzy briefly, then the press conference. Izzy is asked what benefits him the most from being in there with Robert Whittaker already. He says that he’s in his head. Whittaker is all respect when asked about Adesanya, as expected. Derrick Lewis surprises no one by saying he’s coming to knock Tai Tuivasa’s ass out. With the utmost respect. Even Tai applauds that.

“I’m coming to do the same thing brah!”

“Let’s swang and bang then!”

I love this stuff.

Tuivasa makes it even better and makes some Houston friends by saying it probably won’t get out of the first round because they’re there to take each others heads off. Face-offs are chill and respectful, as expected. Still can’t wait for these fights though!

That’s it! UFC 271 goes down tomorrow night in Houston.