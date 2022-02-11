UFC 271 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘Practice and patience’

UFC 271 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Houston, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at the Houston residence of Israel Adesanya, who is doing some media. He’s asked about how he compares to Anderson Silva. He’s gracious and just says that he’s always been a fan. He goofs around with a female teammate as his coach says the band is back together.

Robert Whittaker is in his hotel room, playing video games with his dad. It’s an outlet for him.

Tai Tuivasa explains, in his own way, how he’s putting more into the fight game now.

DC talks to Whittaker about how the first fight became personal and he was pissed. And it had an effect on his performance. Adesanya meets the media and says he’s set financially, he does this because he loves it. He speaks to the media as they overlay him signing posters and greeting Tuivasa. He’s a gambler. He YOLOs. Ugh.

Derek Brunson makes his first appearance. He thinks he outclasses his opponent in every way.

Derrick Lewis goofs around with his makeup artist. He talks about one of his past fights being the anniversary of when he got out of prison, and he put way too much pressure on himself. He talks about a couple of friends introducing him to MMA when he got out. “And now I hate it.” That made me legit laugh out loud. Well played.

And that’s it! UFC 271 goes down tomorrow night in the hometown of Mr. Lewis.