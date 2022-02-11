TUF alum Luis Peña books first fight since domestic violence arrests, UFC release

2021 was quite an ugly year for UFC veteran Luis Peña. The 28-year-old fighter, who goes by the nickname “Violent Bob Ross” was arrested thrice last year, all stemming from domestic violence charges. The UFC subsequently severed ties with Peña in October.

After months of radio silence, Peña gave a brief update on his current career status. As it turns out, the TUF alum managed to find a fighting opportunity outside the United States.

Without giving specific details, Peña made the announcement via a recent Instagram post.

“And like that we’re back, almost a year to the day of my last fight, I will make my return to competition and fight outside of America for the first time in my career as well,” he wrote.

“The opponent has been found, the contract has been signed, and the date is set huge thank you @rogerdkrahl and @alexdavismma for helping make this happen. #fromrussiawithlove”

Peña (9-3) was part of Daniel Cormier’s team of 155-pounders during the 27th season of the Ultimate Fighter in 2018. He last fought at UFC Vegas 24 last April against Alexander Munoz and won via split decision.