‘You won’t catch me on TMZ doing something crazy’ - Adesanya proud to have ‘right people around’

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is already considered as one of the sport’s brightest stars today. And just recently, “The Last Stylebender” boosted his net worth after signing “one of the most lucrative multi-fight deals in company history.”

But even with fame and fortune in his life, the 32-year-old says he won’t fall into the same trappings that some of his colleagues did during the height of their stardom.

“Knock on wood, you won’t catch me on TMZ doing something crazy,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting in a recent interview ahead of UFC 271. “Because I have the right people around me. The right people who ground me. I keep my circle very tight and I make sure I’m loved.

“I’m surrounded by people who actually give a f–k about me, who love me, who want the best for me and vice versa and I do the same for them. I’ve evolved but I keep the same energy. I said that from the jump. I keep the same energy.”

Adesanya did acknowledge his imperfections, but he remains confident he’ll stay grounded with the help of the people around him.

“I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’m not a f–ng saint,” he said. “I’m just a person. There’s no good or bad people. They’re just people and people are capable of great good and great evil.

“Yeah, I have my flaws. I have things I’m not proud of. I have a past as well. But I learn from my mistakes unlike some people. I actually learn from my mistakes and I never repeat them again.

“That’s why I’m on the path that I’m on and also what I said before, I have the right people around me who love me and want the best for me.”

Adesanya will defend the undisputed 185-pound title for the fourth time this weekend at UFC 271 in a rematch against Robert Whittaker.