UFC 271 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back this weekend with a pay-per-view offering live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The main event for this one is a UFC middleweight title tilt between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Robert Whittaker.

There’s plenty of history between these two. The pair first met in 2019. That’s when ‘The Last Stylebender’ defeated ‘The Reaper’ by TKO to claim the middleweight championship. Also on the main card middleweights Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson fight it out for a chance to claim the next title shot in the division.

The main card also has hometown hero Derrick Lewis taking on Tai Tuivasa, Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo and Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

The prelims showcase a couple of long-time veterans of the sport. There you’ll see Andrei Arlovski fight Jared Vanderaa and Roxanne Modafferi face Casey O’Neill. There are a whopping six fights planned for the early prelims. The pick of those is Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano, though don’t remind Hernandez what spot he has on the card.

Of course before any of these fights can happen, the competitors must make it passed the scales. Adesanya and Whittaker will need to be extra careful today. Since this is a title fight, neither will be permitted the usual extra pound allowance.

You can watch the weigh-ins below. This live stream is provided by our friends at MMA Fighting. It goes live at 10 AM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (10 PM ET on PPV:

Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Prelim Card (8 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

Early Prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

Middleweight: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha