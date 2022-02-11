Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba agreed upon for UFC Fight Night in May

Angela Hill and Virna Jandiroba are sharing the Octagon at a UFC Fight Night in May.

Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting have reported that the former Invicta FC champions have agreed to meet at the upcoming event, which does not currently have a location, venue or headliner set. The UFC has not yet announced this fight as official, but Jandiroba has since verified the report on her Instagram account.

Hill went 1-2 in her most recent Octagon appearances. ‘Overkill’ snapped a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win over Ashley Yoder in a rematch at UFC Vegas 21 this past March. Unfortunately, her newfound momentum could not be kept up, as the Alliance MMA product dropped decisions to Tecia Torres and Amanda Lemos at UFC 265 and UFC Vegas 45, respectively. The loss to Lemos was considered very controversial, with fans and pundits scoring the fight in favor of Hill.

Jandiroba has alternated between wins and losses in her past four fights. ‘Carcará’ earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded submission over Felice Herrig at UFC 252 before suffering a unanimous decision to Mackenzie Dern at UFC 256. She rebounded with a second-round technical knockout of Kanako Murato at UFC Vegas 29 last June. The Brazilian then found herself on the losing end of a decision to Amanda Ribas at UFC 267.

Since joining the promotion, Jandiroba has gone 3-3 in her six UFC outings.

With Hill vs. Jandiroba added, the UFC Fight Night scheduled for May 14 has five confirmed fights. Here is the lineup:

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jamall Emmers vs. Daniel Pineda

Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates as they become available in the coming weeks.