The Level Change Podcast 161: Adesanya signs big money UFC deal

EPISODE 161

Israel Adesanya signs new multi-fight deal that makes him “one of the top paid” MMA fighters ever - 2:17

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards rematch targeted for July - 16:30

Marc Goddard says MMA culture to blame for lack of corner stoppages in the sport - 27:03

Alexander Hernandez pissed off over prelim placement at UFC 271 - 36:35

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 47:06

Stephie: Harris, Soriano, Strickland (1-2)

Mookie: Rakhmonov, Soriano, Strickland (2-1)

Victor: Rakhmonov, Soriano, Strickland (2-1)

STANDINGS - 48:20

Victor: 8-6

Mookie: 7-7

Stephie: 5-9

Modafferi-O’Neill - 48:24

Arlovski-Vanderaa - 51:40

Green-Haqparast - 53:46

Phillips-Rojo - 56:03

Cannonier-Brunson - 58:09

Lewis-Tuivasa - 1:02:37

Adesanya-Whittaker 2 - 1:05:59

