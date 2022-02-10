Watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 271 in Houston, and this 15-fight card has a big middleweight title fight rematch in the main event. Israel Adesanya won the belt from Robert Whittaker in 2019, and he’ll look to go 2-0 against Whittaker this Saturday night at the Toyota Center. The co-main is a surefire slobberknocker between heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even weigh-in on Friday, there’s the matter of the pre-fight press conference. Words will be spoken! Questions will be asked! Obscenities will be shouted! Jokes will be made! Fans will make noise! The big names get their time to shine and talk to media, and you can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

Here’s who will be attendance at this press conference:

Israel Adesanya - UFC middleweight champion

Robert Whittaker - Former UFC middleweight champion

Derrick Lewis - Former UFC heavyweight title challenger

Tai Tuivasa - #11 ranked UFC heavyweight contender

Dana White - UFC president