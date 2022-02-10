Joe Rogan calls recent controversies a ‘political hit job’

Days after apologizing for his past use of racial slurs, Joe Rogan is now suggesting that his recent string of controversies is merely a “political hit job.”

Rogan shared his thoughts on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured comic Akaash Singh.

“In a lot of ways, this is a relief,” Rogan said during the show. “That video [compilation of Rogan repeatedly using the N-word] had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together. It’s good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

The controversy surrounding Rogan’s use of racial slurs started after music artist India Arie shared a compilation of Rogan repeatedly using the N-word on his podcast, as well as a joke comparing a Black neighborhood in Philadelphia to “Planet of the Apes.” Rogan has since apologized for using the racial slurs, adding that he “wasn’t trying to be racist, and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism.”

Spotify —the platform that inked a $100 million deal for exclusive rights to the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast—has since removed more than 70 episodes of Rogan’s podcast after he issued his apology last week.

Rogan’s apology trigged a right-wing response from the likes of Governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump, the latter of whom criticized Rogan for apologizing in the first place.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Rogan, however, pushed back on Trump’s criticism, stating that “you should apologize if you regret something. I do think you have to be careful not to apologize for nonsense.”