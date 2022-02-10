Report: 11 more fighters removed from UFC roster

Just 10 days into February, and the UFC has reportedly removed almost a dozen fighters from their roster.

Being removed from the UFC’s active roster typically signals a fighter’s release, or completion of contract. As noted by UFC Roster Watch, a twitter bot that automatically tracks activity in the promotion’s roster, 11 more fighters have been removed this month. Bloody Elbow also tracks the full UFC roster here.

This latest list isn’t very surprising given their recent records, but it includes notable athletes such as talented striker Sean Soriano and Andre Ewell, who has a win over Renan Barao. Although Hu Yaozong hasn’t really shown as much promise as his other countrymen, it’s also worth noting how there is now one less UFC fighter from China — a lucrative market for the promotion.

The full list of cuts so far this month is as follows: