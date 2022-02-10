UFC 271 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘It’s gonna be a pretty cool fight’

UFC 271 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Houston, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with not one of the headliners, Bobby Green. He’s in his room working out. He keeps saying he’s doesn’t deserve to be there, he’s just a rando. But he’s fighting in the opening fight on the main card. He’s a late replacement, a month out.

Derek Brunson is focused on his title shot. That’s it.

Tai Tuivasa does some hotel stuff. He’s dressed like it’s -42 but it’s Houston. They give him some new shoey shoes. Then some slip-ons, that say Michelin. He says he’s the Michelin Man.

The UFC PI chefs show up with some treats for Robert Whittaker. He makes a joke then is gracious for the food. Typical Bobby Knuckles, nice at all times.

Back to the airport. Roxy makes a cameo! Jared Cannonier is here, and on his way to the hotel. He’s not concerned with any other fight on the card, even the title fight. He’s just concerned with him. A bunch of his family will get to see him fight live for the first time.

Derrick Lewis time. He thinks this fight will be cool. He says you never know what will happen once you’re in there, so you gotta prepare for everything.

Off to Tuivasa’s room. He talks to his son on FaceTime. He’s his father’s son. His kid got banned from Tik Tok. Lol. Tuivasa says daddy has to get punched in the face to set his son up for a better life, then that’s how it has to be.

Much respect.

And that’s it! UFC 271 goes down Saturday night in Houston.