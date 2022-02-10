Fight Archives: 23-year-old Tai Tuivasa wins national title with brutal hellbow KO in 21 seconds

Everyone loves Tai Tuivasa. Especially after his UFC 264 win over Greg Hardy, you can say that the UFC’s one and only shoey king has grown much more in popularity among fans.

And what’s not to love about Bam Bam? On top of his bubblegum pop walk-out songs, the man knows how to put on a show. He might not move as gracefully as how one would imagine a professional athlete, but he gets the job done spectacularly.

This come-forward attitude has apparently been a part of Tuivasa’s fighting persona since the earlier days of his career. As an example, here he was as a 23-year-old up-and-comer facing Brandon Sosoli under the Australian Fighting Championship banner in 2016.

All it took was one hellbow within 21 seconds of action for Tuivasa to get his hand raised and become the AFC heavyweight champion.

Tuivasa, of course, has since moved on to the brighter lights of the UFC. He is set to take on fellow heavy-handed KO artist Derrick Lewis this weekend at the co-main event of UFC 271. Better not take a piss break because this one likely ends in a blink.