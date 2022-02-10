UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 betting odds

The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas will be the setting for UFC 271 this Saturday, February 12th, with the top of the billing seeing the sequel to Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker for the middleweight crown. Bloody Elbow is here to bring you the betting odds for this championship rematch, which are a lot longer than the initial meeting.

The first time these two warriors went at it was at UFC 243 in 2019, with Adesanya closing as a -115 betting favorite to Whittaker’s underdog line of -105. Izzy went on to score a second-round knockout that night, and now fast forward to present day, the undisputed champion is currently available at a much steeper cost of -280. Naturally, that means that Whittaker’s underdog value has gone up as well, and can now be found around the +225 mark.

Bobby Knuckles has posted up three solid wins in a row since losing his belt to Adesanya, but with the way that first match went, it’s no surprise to see this line as wide as it is. Please stand by as all of the proposition bets are still loading for Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2.

Check out the UFC 271 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

Be sure to check back in with Bloody Elbow to catch the final betting odds on fight day, as the moneylines tend to shift a bit following the weigh-ins. Happy hunting!