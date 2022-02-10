Assuming the bulk of this card stays in place for the rest of fight week, the UFC has put together a pretty quality offering for their latest PPV event. The main event features a truly necessary rematch between middleweight’s two best fighters, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Two of heavyweight’s hardest hitters face off in the co-main event, between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. And we’ve even got a top contender’s bout at 185 between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier to set up a future main event.

For fans interested in checking out the admittedly much less interesting (but still decent enough) undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 271 fight card as it stands right now:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker — At 7:42, Odds 37:13, Picks, Both: Adesanya

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa — At 38:48, Odds 42:39, Picks, Zane: Lewis, Connor: Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson — At 44:30, Odds 53:29, Picks, Zane: Cannonier, Connor: Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo — At 54:08, Odds 1:01:34, Picks, Both: Phillips

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast — At 1:01:44, Odds 1:10:07, Picks, Both: Green

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa — At 1:45, Odds 6:20, Picks, Both: Arlovski

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill — At 7:02, Odds 14:41, Picks, Both: Modafferi

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell — At 16:09, Odds 21:02, Picks, Both: Perez

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin — At 21:27, Odds 27:04, Picks, Both: Grishin

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence — At 27:56, Odds 35:31, Picks, Zane: Lawrence, Connor: Martinez

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano — At 37:11, Odds 48:25, Picks, Zane: Hernandez, Connor: Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant — At 49:04, Odds 54:38, Picks, Both: Ulberg

AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun — At 55:01, Odds 58:40, Picks, Both: Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov — At 59:20, Odds 1:05:15, Picks, Both: Silva de Andrade

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha — At 1:06:58, Odds 1:11:21, Picks, Both: Wells

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC VEGAS 47: Strickland vs. Hermansson — Zane went 10/13, Connor tied with 8/13. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 470/745 and Connor is now 459/745.

