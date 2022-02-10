WTF: Watch this Kung Fu practitioner compete in kickboxing for the first time

We’ve got a bit of a shorter entry this week, on account of the action on hand is pretty dope despite there not being an overwhelming amount of it. But it’s a great month for fights, and this week’s WTF should keep you satiated until this weekend’s PPV.

Most of what makes this week’s entry much more fun to me is the amount of technique on display and professionals plying their craft. That means we’ll be seeing less of the usual amateur hour stuff that we get to see a lot of. We’ll go back to that later on, it’s just good to focus on the folks that really know what they’re doing when it comes to violence. So we’ll be doing mostly that this week.

But not without first stopping by our pal Jerry over at Fight Commentary Breakdowns. A bit of a bright spot this week from Argentina, where Kung Fu practitioner Kevin Lobos had a kickboxing match. In this video, we get to see how implemented some of his Kung Fu background and actually end up doing some very effective work.

Except that after a while he starts to struggle once he gets pressured, and things don’t look so hot for him there for a spell. But the dude really put it out on the line and is at least trying to adapt to the realities of modern combat. It’s a fun watch with the breakdown in a way that’s easy to digest.

Next, it’s time to show some love to Nigeria. We’ve got a throwback from one of African Warriors Fighting Championship’s past events, with a bout featuring commentary from the main man behind the organization himself Maxwell Kalu.

It seems like a mismatch until you see the leaner, smaller opponent hold his own and land some shots, but it’s a very definitive finale that shuts it all down. Lovely way to end it all.

Let’s add some grappling to the pot, see where it takes us. Here’s the top Ippons from the Paris Grand Slam that recently took place, courtesy of Judo Highlights. Some breathtaking moves here.

Then we’ve got Sambo highlights from last year courtesy of SAMBOFIAS, and they’re just as exciting.

And finally, we’ve got more fun from the International Lethwei Federation Japan, as well-travelled Will Chope takes on Daryl Lokuku in a thrilling and very competitive matchup. There’s no quit in either guy, and it makes for a wild fight with a lot of back and forths.

Just want to take a moment to remind you all that real Gs move in silence like lasagna. And remember - you might think you can fight, but there are many guys like you all over the world.