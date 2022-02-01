Report: Brendan Allen takes short notice bout with Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 47

This week’s UFC card just lost one fight and gained a new one, all in an instant. Early Tuesday, Sam Alvey took to Instagram to confirm reports his opponent, Phil Hawes had withdrawn from their planned bout at UFC Vegas 47, set to take place Saturday, February 5th, in Las Vegas, NV.

Fortunately for Alvey, it looks like he’ll still be fighting this weekend. Eurosport reports that Brendan Allen has stepped in to replace Hawes on just four days notice. Allen is, in fact, the second opponent change for Alvey at this event. ‘Smile’n Sam’ was originally booked to face Ian Heinisch on the card, in a fight announced back in October of 2021, but Heinisch was pulled and replaced by Hawes in December.

Allen (17-5) will enter this fight coming off a shocking upset loss to Chris Curtis at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo, back on December 4th. Allen entered that bout a 3:1 favorite over Curtis, before getting knocked out midway through the second round. That loss busted a two-fight win streak for ‘Almighty’, with victories over Karl Roberson and Punahele Soriano.

For Alvey (33-16-1), his fight with Allen seems as though it must be a do or die situation (then again so has each of his last four bouts). Alvey is winless in the Octagon going all the way back to a pair of 2018 victories over Gian Villante and Marcin Prachnio. In the time since, he’s taken seven trips to the cage without getting his hand raised, including stoppage losses to Lil’ Nog, Jimmy Crute, and Julian Marquez. Alvey last fought in August of 2021, losing a split decision to Wellington Turman.

UFC Vegas 47 is scheduled to be headlined by a middleweight fight between Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson. A middleweight bout between Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov is expected to serve as the co-main event.