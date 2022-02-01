Phil Hawes out of UFC Vegas 47 main card fight vs. Sam Alvey

Middleweight Phil Hawes won’t be able to compete this Saturday at UFC Vegas 47.

UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that due to injury, Hawes is out of his main card matchup with Sam Alvey. Here’s a little clip from Alvey’s Instagram addressing the bad news:

It’s Tuesday, so the turnaround is gonna be tight to find a suitable replacement opponent for Alvey. If no opponent can be found, then Alvey will also be removed from the card. He was originally scheduled to fight Ian Heinisch, but then Heinisch withdrew and paved the way for Hawes to step in.

Hawes (11-3) is coming off a KO defeat to Chris Curtis at UFC 268. That surprise loss snapped a seven-fight winning streak, which included wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Kyle Daukaus.

Alvey (33-16-1) is winless in his last seven fights, having dropped six and drawn one. You have to go way back to 2018 and a split decision over Gian Villante for Smile’n Sam’s last victory.

UFC Vegas 47 is headlined by a key middleweight bout between top-10 contender Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.