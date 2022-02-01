Sean Strickland says Israel Adesanya ‘does steroids,’ will ‘starch’ Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has accused Israel Adesanya of using steroids ahead of his upcoming middleweight title fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Adesanya might be a vocal critic of steroid use in MMA but Strickland says ‘The Last Stylebender’ comes from a ‘steroid background of kickboxing’ and is one of the craftiest fighters in the game.

With that said, ‘Tarzan’ acknowledges Adesanya is a great fighter and believes the reigning UFC middleweight champ will starch Whittaker in their Feb. 12 rematch.

“I mean, Israel’s just a crafty motherf—ker,” Strickland told Helen Yee ahead of his bout with Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200 (h/t Harvey Leonard of MMA News). “Like, don’t get me wrong, we all know he does steroids, and that probably helps his performance. We all seen him fight with the titty that hung down. I mean, have you ever seen a man fight int he UFC with gyno from weed? I mean, look at Nate Diaz; if that as the case, Nate Diaz would have tits down too is knees. Get out of here with this.”

“So, anyways, back to him and Whittaker. Izzy is a great striker; he comes from a steroid background of kickboxing,” he added. “I think he’s gonna starch Whittaker, cause he is a great fighter.”

Adesanya previously beat Whittaker via knockout to claim the middleweight throne in 2019 and will look to put on a repeat performance in their rematch at UFC 217. The highly anticipated PPV is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Strickland, meanwhile, will look to extend his winning streak to six fights when he takes on Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200 on Feb. 5 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.