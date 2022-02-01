Mookie & Crookie Show 153: Cerrone-Lauzon, Fury-Whyte, Hall-Muniz

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
EPISODE 153
Best fights of February: Hermansson-Strickland, Adesanya-Whittaker 2, RDA-Fiziev, Dariush-Makhachev, Lewis-Tuivasa - 3:04
Report: Cowboy Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon in April - 14:40
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/29/22907737/report-ufc-planning-donald-cerrone-vs-joe-lauzon-for-ufc-fight-night-in-april-mma-news
Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz set for April 16th - 21:05
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/28/22906093/ufc-news-uriah-hall-vs-andre-muniz-in-the-works-april-mma
Benson Henderson supportive of Francis Ngannou’s stand against the UFC - 25:13
https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/1/29/22903768/benson-henderson-reacts-to-francis-ngannou-taking-stand-against-ufc-its-a-good-thing-for-him
Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to split $41 million purse bid - 32:54
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/28/22906673/boxing-news-tyson-fury-vs-dillian-whyte-targeted-april-23rd-record-41-million-purse-bid
OTHER TOP MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 43:17
Rashad Evans and Sergei Kharitonov win at Eagle FC 44
https://twitter.com/EagleFightClub/status/1487270514531971072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/EagleFightClub/status/1487260971869655040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Kevin Holland easily defeats troll
https://twitter.com/Trailblaze2top/status/1487488021972848654
PILLOW FIGHT!!
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/1/30/22909465/video-ex-ufc-fighter-starts-scuffle-massive-one-night-pillow-fight-tournament?utm_campaign=bloodyelbow&utm_content=chorus&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
